Celebrate the New Year in Fremont County this weekend

Once again, it’s out with the old, in with the new! Not only did we make it through a “snowpocalypse”; we made it through another year…so let’s make it through another! There will be a few parties and celebrations going on in “The County,” so I hope we’ll ring in 2023 responsibly and safely this weekend, and remember…WRTA will provide safe rides in Lander and Riverton on New Year’s Eve.

At the end of my weekenders, I always remind y’all to get your events posted on County 10’s event calendar. We have so many fantastic events going on throughout the year, so if you have a “save the date” for 2023 or even weekly or monthly meetings and activities, you can get those posted early. Your C10 calendar entries are also shareable on Facebook, Twitter, Indeed, and Pinterest, so “post ‘em and share ‘em” through your own social media! Just go to County 10’s main page, click on “Add Event” under the County 10 logo on the top right, sign up on CitySpark and post away.

When I was a kid, we’d just ice skate on the irrigation canal that ran through town and Riverview (I believe there was also a rink at Sunset Park), but now there are awesome ice rinks open in Riverton and Lander, and TODAY will be free ice skating from 1:00-4:00 pm, just for the youth. White Buffalo Youth Prevention will be covering the costs!

Advertisement

NOTE: With a weather system coming in this weekend, go slow, drive safe and sober, and make sure to check for any canceled or rescheduled events or ongoing activities.

On Saturday (New Year’s Eve)…

In Riverton

Calling all bird lovers! Get up early for the Red Desert Audobon Society’s Riverton Christmas Bird Count. Meet at 7:30 a.m. at McDonald’s in Riverton…then meet again at 11:15 a.m. for the afternoon count at 12 Noon.

Advertisement

Looks like a major party is happening at the Riverton Elks Lodge tonight! Their “Redneck New Year’s Eve Party” includes a seafood boil, a redneck costume contest, singing, and dancing. The fun starts at 7:00 p.m. and ends at 1:00 a.m. Put on your flannels and bring the whole “fan damily”!

Nightfire continues to light up the stage at Bar 10 tonight, so put on those dancing shoes, and enjoy some drinks and food specials. The fun starts at 4:00 p.m…drink a champagne toast at midnight to bring in the New Year!

Atlas Falls rocks the stage at The Cedar Bar tonight; come on out for a night of “alternative rock, fun and shenanigans”…now that sounds like quite a NYE bash!

Advertisement

In Lander

The Maverick Lounge invites you to enjoy the New Year’s weekend with Nightfire appearing on Friday night and DJ Moonstar on New Year’s Eve. Joe DeVoe will also entertain the crowd, so come out with your friends and enjoy the evening!

Ring in the New Year at The Lander Bar and “party like you never have before” to the tunes of DJ Slick McNasty, starting at 9 p.m. through midnight!

Advertisement

The End Zone will feature DJ Telano for their New Year’s Eve Party 2023. Drink specials, door prizes, and a champagne toast at midnight! Party starts at 7 p.m.

On Sunday: First Day Hikes

Kick off the New Year right, and enjoy an exhilarating breath of fresh Wyoming air on three First Day Hikes in the Sinks Canyon, South Pass City, and Boysen State Park. The hikes at these locations in Fremont County are free, meaning…the all-day use fees will be waived today! These are a part of America’s State Parks nationwide initiative to get folks out and about to enjoy and appreciate the great outdoors. Dress warmly for winter weather; hot drinks and refreshments will be provided at most locations, however, participants are also encouraged to bring their own water and snacks. Participants are encouraged to “know before you go” and to prepare for winter weather conditions, including dressing appropriately. Hot drinks and refreshments will be provided at most locations, however, participants are also encouraged to bring their own water and snacks.

Coming up in January…

Wildlife On Tap at The Coalter Loft, Lander – Jan 3 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Lunch n’ Learn with Bootstrap Collaborative: Business Plan Development, Riverton – Jan 4

First Fridays at all Fremont County Museums – Jan 6

WORRA 2023 Ice Races, Riverton – Begins Jan 7

11th Annual Coyote Hunt, Shoshoni – Jan 7

Fischer Ski Demo Day , Lander- Jan 7

COED Competitive Volleyball, Dubois- Jan 9

Midvale’s 12th Annual Benefit Ice Fishing Derby & Raffle – Jan 13-15

Wyoming Outdoor Collaborative Meeting, Riverton – Jan 12

Lander invitational Nordic Ski Races, Lander – Jan 13 & 14

Wyoming Prospectors Association Meeting, Riverton – Jan 14

MK11 Ultimate Tournament (e-sports gaming), Fort Washakie – Jan 14

Benefit dinner & Silent auction for Neveah Fryer – Jan 17

An Iliad: A Play by Lisa Peterson & Denis O’Hare, Lander – Jan 18

Boysen Ice Fishing Derby – Jan 20-22

Riverton Community Celebration at Bunks BBQ – Jan 21

Silver Spur Lanes Classic Tournament: 1st Weekend, Lander- Jan 21 and 22

Silver Spur Lanes Classic Tournament: 2nd Weekend, Lander- Jan 28 and 29

Wind River Healing Rides – Jan 22

Lander Art Center’s Reflection: The Art of Being, Lander – Jan 27-31

44th Annual Women’s 5-Shot Rabbit Hunt Social, Riverton – Jan 27

44th Annual Women’s 5-Shot Rabbit Hunt Dinner, Riverton- Jan 28

Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race, Stage 2, Lander – Jan 29

Happy New Year, Fremont County!