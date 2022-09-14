Make plans to attend the Abba’s House annual Fundraiser September 23rd

Local pregnancy medical clinic and non-profit, Abba’s House, is hosting their annual dinner and silent auction Fundraiser on September 23rd at 6pm at the Lander Community Center.

This event is FREE of charge but reservations must be made to ensure we have enough room!

Stay tuned for more details or call us at 856-0999 to make your reservation!

Advertisement

Abba’s House provides a variety of free services ranging from pregnancy and STI testing, parenting classes, and ultrasound verification. All of which are free and confidential. And proceeds from this fundraising event will provide the much needed funds to offer these services to families and young women in a crisis.