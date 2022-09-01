Get your tickets now for the CWC Rustler Roundup Rodeo

This year Central Wyoming College Rodeo has a great team of new and returning talents from areas throughout the United States and Canada. This weekend’s rodeo will be held at the Fremont County Fairgrounds and will take place over 3 days.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 23 – SUNDAY, SEPT. 25, 2022
Friday: 12 PM PERFORMANCE | 5 PM SLACK
Saturday: 9 AM SLACK | 2 PM PERFORMANCE
Sunday: 11 AM FINAL
After Saturday’s performance please join CWC for a breakaway and tie-down roping jackpot.
Tickets are $10 and are available now online or at the gate.
Thank you for supporting our team and we hope you enjoy the Rustler Roundup Rodeo!