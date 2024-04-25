Long-time Dubois resident Reg Phillips announces run for House District 34

Reg Phillips, a long-time resident of Dubois is announcing his candidacy as a Republican for the Wyoming State Legislature to represent House District 34.



Phillips has many years of local governmental experience. He has served as a supervisor for Dubois-Crowheart Conservation District for over 39 years, served as a member of the Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts Board, and was a member on the Dubois Rural Fire District for 17 years.

Phillips’ professional career has been in the ranching industry, and he is deeply committed to the agricultural communities of Wyoming. He has served as the President of Fremont County Cattleman’s Association, as a former Region Five Vice-President and currently holds the position of First Vice-President of Wyoming Stock Growers Association. Reg is also currently serving as a board member of the Wyoming Stock Grower Land Trust.

Mr. Phillips has been asked over his time in Dubois to serve in a variety of capacities representing the interests of Fremont County and the state of Wyoming. He served as a Conservation District representative during the Shoshone National Forest Plan Revision, on Governor Mead’s Healthy Forest Task Force, as the Agricultural representative on the Fremont County Natural Resource Management Plan Revision, and as a member of Fremont County’s Wyoming Public Land Initiative. Mr. Phillips is a current Board member of Central Wyoming College Foundation.

Reg also served the citizens of Dubois and the surrounding area as an EMT, a member of Dubois Search and Rescue, a 20+ year member of Dubois Fire Department, and as a past 4H leader.

In his personal life Phillips has lived in the Dubois area since 1978 where he managed a cow-calf and yearling operation until his retirement in 2023. He is presently involved with commercial property management in Dubois owned by a previous ranch owner. Reg and his wife raised three children in Dubois.

“I believe with my background in agriculture, dealing with the challenges of Public Land Management, and resolving them through a collaborative approach that I can assist folks in my district and State. Also, my experience of living and working through issues of a small rural community will also be an asset to my district, my county, and my state.”

House District 34 covers much of rural Fremont County including Dubois, Crowheart, Pavillion, the Lyon’s Valley area of Lander, the Sweetwater country, and Jeffrey City.

