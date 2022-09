Join the Shoshoni Senior Center on Saturday, September 24th for their Prime Rib Dinner Fundraiser.

The evening will start off at 5:30pm with a silent auction and social, followed by dinner, live music, and a 50/50 raffle drawing. Dinner will consist of prime rib, au jus, au gratin potatoes, green beans, roll, and carrot cake! Tickets are just $25 and reservations are required.

Contact the Shoshoni Senior Center to reserve your spot today: 307-876-2703!