Halloween fun is in store throughout “The County” this weekend

Haunted houses, murder mysteries, trunk or treating, fall fests, hay rides, bowling…time to get dressed up in your best costumes and head out for a weekend of spooky Halloween fun in Fremont County (this year, there seems to be something about basements)…

On Friday…

Eastern Shoshone Tribal Health’s Youth Halloween Health Fair & Carnival Game Night takes place today this afternoon from 4-7:00 p.m. at the Wind River Indian Health Center, 29 Black Coal Drive. Family fun, games, prizes, an obstacle course, food, drinks and more…wear your costumes! This event is free and For more information, call 307-332-6805.

Motion Bliss Academy puts on a Halloween Haunted House tonight and Saturday from 6:30-10 p.m., and then on Sunday from 6-9:00 p.m., 316 East Main Street in Riverton. Entry is just $5.

Also in Riverton, there’s the Studio 402 Haunted Basement Tour (yes, the basement) this weekend; tonight from 6-10:00 p.m., Saturday from 7-1:00 p.m. and Sunday from 2-7:00 p.m., 402 East Main Street (I don’t know…I bet a lot of these historic buildings on our Main Streets have creepy basements. Guess you’ll have to check ‘em out and see for yourself!)

Car Quest of Lander is the host of the 7th Annual Haunted House & Food Drive going on all three nights this weekend (Friday, Saturday & Sunday) from 6:30-11:00 p.m, put on by the Members of the South Pass Chapter #1867 of the Ancient & Honorable Order of E Clampus Vitus. Bring non-perishable food items for the Lander Care & Share Food Bank. Children under the age of 12 should have a responsible adult either attend or remain at the location until their child has gone through. Now…I don’t even know how to describe this event, so you’ll have to look at County 10’s event calendar to read, well…the colorful ”details” (entrails)?

The stage is set–The Bateman Hotel, 1864–for the Haunted Hotel Homicide Murder Mystery Dinner Party tonight from 6-9:00 p.m. at Mamaw’s Kitchen at 260 Grandview Drive in Lander. Now, I have this thing about old dolls (they creep me out), and one of the characters on the “VIP guest list” will be antique doll collector “Quinn Bloom.” Okay, good luck with that one, folks! Tickets are $32 per person, which includes a 4-course dinner and a full bar available. Click here for more info and tickets!

There’s a carnival-themed night of mystery as the Lander Library presents “Murder Under the Big Top” tonight from 6:30-9:00 p.m. Stop by the library today to sign up, then show up in costume and guess whodunnit to solve the “greatest mystery on earth”…socializing, snacks, and prizes awarded for the best guesses! (Note…the roles might already be doled out, but call the Lander Library for more details, 307-332-5194.)

Prepare to get creeped out at Shoshoni Recreation District #24’s Haunted House tonight and Saturday night from 6-9:00 p.m. in the basement (again, you heard right…in the basement!) of the Shoshoni Senior Center. The cost is $5 per person or only $3 if you bring a canned food donation. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Shoshoni Senior Center Haunted House (County 10 Photo)

There will be a Live Music & Costume Contest at Bar 10 in Riverton tonight at 7:00 p.m. Music by Nightfire, and a costume contest with 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes! Call 307-851-0486 or email [email protected] for more information.

On Saturday…

Get out and about in the beautiful Fall morning air and meet up at 9:00 a.m. to register in the Riverton Track & Field parking lot for RHS Wolverine Cross Country’s 16th Annual Pumpkin Run today. The race begins at 10:00 a.m. Awards for top finishers; all participants get a pair of gloves and a hat! It’s $20 to enter, and $12 for each additional family member. All proceeds benefit the Riverton High School Cross-Country Team!

Eymann Photography is giving out Halloween goodie bags today from 1-4:00 p.m. at Sunset Park in Riverton, and also offering Halloween mini-photo sessions. $5 for 1 image; $15 for 2-3 images. So get into your costumes, stop by the park and get a cute photo taken!

The Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel is having its Enchanting Expo today from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Conference Room (hey, at least it’s not in the basement). There will be a variety of crafters, tarot readers, fortune tellers, aura readers, essential oils and crystals, local artists…and other “enchanting options”!

Dress in your Halloween costumes and prepare yourselves for some family fun as the Riverton Museum hosts its 8th Annual Family Fall Fest today from 2-4:00 p.m., with spooky crafts, snacks, and games for the kids. This event is FREE! Call the museum at 307-856-2665 for details.

Come out for an epic Halloween Costume Party tonight at the Lander Art Center from 7:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m. at the Lander Art Center, where pop-punk band Harpoon, The Whale celebrates their album release! More awesome bands and musicians will rock the stage tonight, including Rob Joyce, Eternal Reality, Rob Weimann, Pigasus, Thomas Saffel and Pushroot (take a listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time interview with musician Sean Francis!

It’s Halloween at the Museum at the Dubois Museum today from 3-5:00 p.m. Dress up in costume…games, snacks, treats, scary storytelling, and more!

Hey! There’s a Haunted Hayride today from 5-9:00 p.m. at the Arapaho School Grounds. Hot chocolate, hot apple cider, hotdogs and Benny’s Kettle Corn (yum!) will be sold! Rides are $3 for ages 12 and under; $5 for 13 and older. This is a fundraiser for the 8th Grade Class trip, so dress warmly, come out for some family fun time and give to a great cause! For more info, email [email protected]

Get your creepy costumes ready for Eastern Shoshone 477’s Halloween Cosmic Bowling & Costume Party at Silver Spur Lanes in Lander tonight from 8:00 p.m. to 12 midnight! Cosmic bowling, food and fun (I wonder if they’ll have orange bowling balls…)

And if you want to take a break from all the “Halloweening” going on, CWC’s Fall Choral Showcase is tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theater, featuring the Handbell Choir and the Collegiate Chorale.

On Sunday…

The Eastern Shoshone Tribe is having a Halloween Masquerade at the Fort Washakie Powwow grounds today from 2-5:00 p.m. Come in costume for photos! There will be a Cake Walk (be forewarned, these can be downright competitive!), food, vendors, social boxes, a cash prize “Spook” Contest, dancing and more!

Come out for the Midvale Fire Dept Trunk or Treat today from 2-5:00 p.m. at the Midvale Fire Department, 1556 Missouri Valley Road for “trunk or treat” fun, a bouncy house, raffle and music! For more information, call 307-857-3030 or email [email protected]

On Monday (Halloween)…plan your Halloween fun and safe trick-or-treating at these events throughout Fremont County!

In Riverton…

Trick or Treat Costume Parade & Open House from 3-4:30 p.m., Riverton City Hall

Westward Heights Trunk or Treat today from 3-5:00 p.m.

2nd Annual Trunk or Treat from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Riverton Museum.

Halloween High School of Horrors from 6:00-8:30 p.m. at the Old Tonkin High School

In Lander…

Eastern Shoshone 477’s Trunk or Treat & Walk Through from 5-7:00 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Wind River Community Church from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

In Dubois…

Halloween Carnival at Nana’s Bowling and Bakery, 5-7:30 p.m.

There’s still time to enter your Halloween event on County 10’s event calendar…just click on “Add Event”, sign up on CitySpark and enter your event today!