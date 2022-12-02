Holiday fairs, festivals and fundraisers light up the weekend in Fremont County

There’s no place like home for the holidays, and nothing lights up Christmastime like our very own hometowns holiday performances, concerts, tree lightings, parades, fundraisers for awesome causes, and…there are still more opportunities to shop local and make a dent in that shopping list!

There are all kinds of activities to enjoy this holiday season, so dress warm, drive safe (and slow!), and be sure to check out the Christmas 2022 events calendar as you plan your weekend in Fremont County!

On Friday…

A Christmas Story opened last night, and continues at CWC’s Robert A. Peck Theater this weekend, with evening performances starting at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.

On Saturday…

There’s the Annual Craft Bazaar at the Lander Senior Center today from 9:00 to 2:00 p.m. with handmade jewelry, ornaments, and many other great Christmas gift ideas. The “Center Cafe” will sell sandwiches, cinnamon rolls, and coffee.

Are you a “Fremont County Dutchie” and a soccer fan? Go to the Lander Bar at 8:00 a.m. (yes, this morning!) and watch the FIFA World Cup match between The USA and The Netherlands. If you’re of Dutch descent, come out and join other Fremont County Dutch families for a Round 16 viewing party, enjoy the game…and learn a bit about the Dutch culture!

St. Margaret’s in Riverton is holding their Christmas Craft Festival today from 9:00 to 3:00 p.m., featuring craft artists from all over the state, door prizes, pictures with Santa…and the Knights of Columbus will be serving up their “famous chili”!

Also in Riverton today is the Christmas Food Basket Fundraiser by Fremont County Cornhole and the Riverton Elks starting at 10:00 a.m. at the Elks Lodge on 207 East Main. Lunch and drink specials, plus…the Elks are holding their Barbecue Cookoff Fundraiser. Entries are free, and they start servin’ it up at 12 Noon. Come on out for some delicious barbecue and vote for your favorite(s)! Proceeds benefit the Riverton Elks Lodge Holiday Food Baskets.

The National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois presents “Christmas at the Museum” this morning from 9:00 to 12:30 p.m. Santa will be visiting, so bring the kids…there will be walk-in crafts class, and a special reading of “The Soldier’s Night Before Christmas.

The Dubois Museum is also having its Christmas Open House today from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Now is the time to see their new artifacts and exhibits; refreshments will be served, and…gift shop items are 15% off! More about the Dubois Museum at: /fremontcountymuseums.com/dubois

Also in Dubois is a Shopping Night from 12:00 Noon to 4:00 p.m. today at Headwaters Arts and Conference Center. Vendors, a chili lunch, and there is a contest going on for those who are proficient at wreath-decorating! Call (307) 445-2687 for entry forms and details.

Continue to be “delighted” as Dubois lights up for the holiday season at their Town Corner for Dubois DeLights at 5:00 p.m. Special guests include Santa and an Elf, and Dubois businesses will be open late for shopping.

You certainly won’t want to miss the City of Lander’s Light Up Lander Parade tonight on Main Street! Santa will arrive on a fire truck for the Tree Lighting at Centennial Park at 6:00 p.m. Bundle up, bring your lawn chairs and blankets, fill up that thermos with some nice hot coffee or cocoa, and enjoy a fantastic parade of lights!

On Sunday…

Head over to the Lander Community Center today for Art in the Afternoon from 12:00 Noon to 6:00 p.m. Unique and original artwork from regional artists, music by Low Water String Band and WyoJazz, and a cocktail/open bar by Mulino from 4-6:00 p.m. Local non-profits will also be featured, and the LVHS Art Club will hold its annual soup bowl fundraiser! Lander Art Center will also be announcing its 2023 Exhibition Schedule.

In the mood for some tunes to get into that holiday spirit? Packin’ the Mail is having its Christmas Concert tonight from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Rustic Pine Tavern in Dubois. The concert is free; make a donation to Needs of Dubois. Packin’ the Mail will have two more concerts in Fremont County; in Lander on December 11 and in Kinnear on December 18.

A sneak peek into next week includes San Diego Ballet’s Nutcracker at Lander Valley High School on Monday, and Festival of Carols at CWC’s Robert A. Peck Arts Center on Tuesday. There are all sorts of toy drives going on, so keep up with what’s happening in your community with County 10!

Have an event to share on County 10’s calendar? It’s also not too early to those “Save the Date” 2023 events posted. Just click on “Add Event” and sign up on CitySpark!