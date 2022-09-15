Time to celebrate Autumn! Riverton Fall Harvest Festival ushers in the festivities

(Riverton, WY) It’s time to celebrate the Harvest! Once again, the Riverton Fall Harvest Festival brings the community family together on Main Street to celebrate the season on Saturday, September 24 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with fun-filled events, games, and activities for all to enjoy!

Food and craft vendors and food trucks, farmers’ market, a Car & Bike Show, a Cake Walk, a Cupcake Contest, a Fall Festival Cornhole Tournament, and of course, the ever-popular Fall Harvest Chili Cookoff are just a few of the highlights of this annual event brought to you by the Riverton Downtowners Association.

“This is a huge event for Riverton, every year,” said Traci Cooper, President of the Riverton Downtowners. “It’s always amazing to see how everyone comes together to participate, volunteer, and support our local businesses with our Fall Festival.”

Advertisement

Cooper said that the festival’s proceeds benefit all of Riverton’s businesses in beautification efforts and projects throughout the year.

“This is our one ‘main event’ for the entire year and the support has always been incredible,” she said. “The Downtowners are always very open and grateful for the support throughout the year, but this event has always been very special…it kicks off the coming holiday season, and really brings the entire community and businesses together.”

There will be a few events and activities that support local community organizations and programs. The Oilfield Ironmen Brotherhood-Big Bear Chapter will have a Car & Bike Show that benefits Soldier’s House of Fremont County, an organization that brings supportive and free mental health services to veterans and their families. The Car & Bike Show is not just for car clubs; public daily drivers are also encouraged to participate! Registration is free from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

The Fremont County Cornhole Association will be holding a “Babyfeet Cornhole Tournament” benefiting Elevation Women’s Healthcare’s Abba’s House, a medical clinic that provides pregnancy services providing testing, ultrasounds, parenting classes, STI testing and treatment and more. It’s $40 per team; registration starts at 1:45 p.m. and “bags fly” at 2:30 p.m. All are invited to register; even if you don’t have a partner, they’ll team you up!

There are two exciting contests to be a part of this year. The annual Fall Harvest Festival Chili Cookoff has always been a festival favorite. Get those award-winning recipes out and enter your best red or green chili! If baking is your thing, bring a dozen decorated cupcakes and enter the Cupcake Contest. A Fall theme is encouraged, but not required.

Advertisement

Set up for both contests is at 2:30 p.m.; judging takes place at 5 p.m. and winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m. The entry fee for each contest is $25. Tasters for both events are selected by the Riverton Downtowners, and a Grand Prize winner will be selected for each contest. County 10 Photo

There will also be a Cake Walk–a game where music plays and everyone walks on numbered squares or circles, stepping from one to another. When the music stops, everyone stands on the number they’re closest to. The MC draws a number, reads it out loud, and the one standing on the winning number gets a ticket for a cake! Participants of all ages are invited to play for just $1 a ticket. If you’re a baker and would like to donate a cake for the winners of the Cake Walk, bring it to Jerry’s Flowers & Things before or during the event (so they can be refrigerated), as the winners will bring their tickets there to pick up their cakes.

Remember Krazy Days, back in the day? Many of Riverton’s Main Street businesses will be open during the festival, offering sidewalk sales, discounts, and store specials…perfect for getting any early Christmas shopping done. “This is also the perfect opportunity to get to know our Main Street business owners and the products and services they have to offer,” Cooper said. County 10 Photo – 3rd annual Fall Harvest Festival

Jerrad Anderson of Jack FM’s County 10 Jerrad and Charene Morning Show will be there to MC the event and provide music and announcements throughout the festival.

The Riverton Downtowners express their appreciation for all of the sponsors and donors who make the Fall Harvest Festival happen every year. “We couldn’t put on this wonderful community event without the generosity of each and every one of them,” Cooper said.

For more information about the Riverton Fall Harvest Festival, including contest info and rules, visit: RivertonFallFest.com