Recapping Wyoming football’s spring scrimmage Thursday

(Laramie, WY) – The University of Wyoming football team held its annual Spring Game on Thursday inside War Memorial Stadium. The Brown Team defeated the Gold Team, 17-10.

“For throwing it together with the timing of the week, I thought our team did a really good job,” UW head coach Jay Sawvel Said. “We had a lot of things that showed up situationally and our young guys got to see that. The mechanics in terms of getting plays in went well for us. it was a great crowd out there for a Thursday afternoon and we appreciate that support.”



Quarterback Evan Svoboda led the victorious roster. He finished 17-for-27 for 204 yards and one touchdown.

Svoboda’s score was a go-ahead 37-yard touchdown pass to Kayden LaFramboise with 2:17 remaining on the clock. Svoboda spread the ball around to four different receivers on the day, his favorite being Justin Stevenson who reeled in five balls totaling 56 yards.

Running back DJ Jones led the rushing attack for the Brown Team. He carried it 12 times for 77 yards with one touchdown, which gave his team a 7-3 advantage midway through the second quarter.

Kicker John Hoyland accounted for the remainder of Brown’s points. He connected on a 47-yard field goal that knotted the game, 10-10, with just over nine minutes to play in the contest.



Quarterback Jayden Clemons paced the Gold Team. He was 18-for-27 for 174 yards. Quarterback Kaden Anderson also played quite a bit for Gold, going 14-for-22 for 116 yards.

Running back Sam Scott accounted for Gold’s lone touchdown. He scampered in from eight yards out with 6:11 to play in the first half, which gave his team a 10-7 edge.

The Pokes wrap up spring ball with one final practice Friday.

