Plan your weekend in Fremont County, Honor our Veterans today

Today we honor and celebrate our veterans who have all dedicated and sacrificed a period of time (maybe several times) in their lives to serve their country. As the mother of a USMC OIF veteran, I remember how nerve-wracking it was when my son was deployed…hoping he would return, not knowing if he would (my daughter happened to be in USMC boot camp at the same time)…so every year I look at Veterans Day as a very special “thanksgiving” day.

I hope we can all take some time out today and join in on these Veterans Day ceremonies and events in gratitude to those who have served and continue to serve, whether at home or abroad.

10:45 a.m. FCSD #2 Veterans Day Ceremony, Dubois K-12 Main Gym, 700 North 1st Street, Dubois.

11 a.m. Path of Honor Wind River Veterans Memorial by the American Legion Richard Pogue Post #81. Frank B. Wise Business Plaza, 3 Ethete Road, Ft. Washakie.

1:00 p.m. Lander Valley High School Veterans Day Assembly, LVHS Bob Carey Memorial Field House.

5:30 p.m. Friday Night Cruise honoring our Veterans in Riverton. Rally at Sutherland’s parking on North Federal, roll out is 6 p.m.

Remember that admission is always free for all Veterans at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois.

Other events on Friday…

43 years? Wow! The Lander 43rd Annual Community Craft Fair is both today and tomorrow at the Lander Community Center. Get some early holiday shopping done and find that meaningful gift from your local vendors, crafters and businesses! The fair runs tonight from 5-8:00 p.m., and then on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Arapahoe 8th graders are hosting a Bingo Night at the Arapahoe School Gym. Doors open at 5:30 pm, and the games begin at 6:00 p.m. Veterans are welcome for a free game (play the letter “V” for $50!), coffee and cupcake! All proceeds benefit the Arapahoe 8th graders. Click here for more information.

On Saturday…

You don’t have to bundle up to browse through this yard sale, because there’s an Indoor Yard Sale at the Lander Senior Center today from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Have a look around at a variety of items, including some furniture! For more information, call Betty VonFeldt at 307-332-2746.

Got your holiday shopping list together? The Riverton Senior Citizens Center will have a wide selection of craft items for sale at their Fall Craft Fair today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 303 East Lincoln in Riverton. For more info, call (307) 856-6332…or to find out more about this and other activities they have going on, visit their website at: rivertonseniorcenter.com

Foundations for Nations will collect food donations today for their annual Thanksgiving Food Drive from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Smith’s in Riverton. They’re seeking items that would complete a Thanksgiving meal. If you miss the drive today, you can still drop off donations at the Foundations for Nations Food Pantry on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Thursdays from 4-5:00 p.m. at 620 East Monroe. For more information, contact Marissa Selvig at 307-438-3448. Some of the food collected for the 2021 Thanksgiving baskets.

There are a couple of Book Fairs going on today. The “Fall into Reading Book Fair” will be held at the Lander Children’s Museum from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.; $5 for a bag of books! Come for some snacks and drinks, then “fall into” reading!

The Dubois Library is also hosting its Dubois Friends of the Library Book Fair from 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dubois Library, 202 N. 1st Street. Refreshments will be served; all proceeds support the programs at the library.

The Wyoming Prospectors Association meets today at 12:00 p.m. at the Wind River Heritage Center Museum in Riverton. There will be a potluck lunch first, then the meeting starts at 1:00 p.m. The WPA invites folks to join their group and learn about Wyoming gold mining and prospecting. For more information, visit their website at wpagold.com

Get your act together! Actually, what I mean is…there’s an Open Mic Night tonight from 6-8:00 p.m. at Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery. Music, comedy, poetry…even if you’re not performing, be a part of the audience and enjoy some local talent! All performers are welcome, but you need to text 307-840-0466 to reserve your spot.

Want to get out for a little dancing and some great music? Get down to the fairgrounds in Riverton tonight as Arts in Action presents Tris Munsick and the Innocents, hitting the stage at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door. If you’d like a dance lesson (included with your ticket), get there early at 6:30 p.m. and Kenna and Mike Swegler will be there to show you a few fancy steps. All ages are welcome! (There will be an ID check and wristbands for the cash bar). This is a great fundraiser for future community arts events by Arts in Action; visit their website at: artsinactionwy.com

Even though the days are shorter and the nights a bit longer, there’s always something to do in Fremont County! Check out the County 10 events calendar for these and more ongoing events, activities, projects, classes, and meetings near you. If you don’t see your events there, it’s super easy to add them…just click on “Add Event” button and sign up on CitySpark!