Candidate forums scheduled in Lander

The League of Women Voters of Fremont County announces that it will hold the following candidate forums:

FCSD#1 School Board Forum

Sunday, September 25th

5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

LVHS Auditorium and commons

City of Lander Mayor and City Council Forum

Friday, October 7th

LVHS Auditorium and commons

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

All forums will include a meet and greet to follow.

“Please JOIN US for these important forums and learn what the candidate platforms are,” the League of Women Voters of Fremont County said. “Be an informed voter!”

