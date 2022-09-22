HeadsUp: LPD shares Friday LVHS Homecoming Parade route

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Police Department (LPD) shared the following release yesterday, September 21 on LPD Facebook page, in regards to tomorrow’s Lander Valley High School (LVHS) Homecoming Parade, which will cause some traffic re-routing.

“On Friday, September 23rd, our Lander Valley High School athletes will be having their 2022 Homecoming Parade.

“The parade begins at 2:00 PM and will commence at the LVHS parking lot. After leaving the LVHS parking lot, the parade route will turn east on Baldwin Creek Road; turn east on Main Street; and turn south on South 6th Street to Gannett Peak Elementary School. Once at the elementary school, the parade line-up will disperse.

“The western portion of Main Street will close in all directions at 1:45 PM. East and westbound traffic on Main Street will be re-routed at the intersection of 5th and Main Streets.

“Please be vigilant for heavy foot traffic in and around the parade route! Thank you for your patience and cooperation.”