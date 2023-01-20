It’s all about the ice this weekend in Fremont County

Ice fishing, ice hockey…this weekend, it’s about the “ice, ice, baby” (made you sing it)! Of course, there are other awesome events that are going on indoors as well, so take a read about what’s happening this weekend in Fremont County!

Speaking of ice, folks…it’s been pretty slick out there on the streets and roads, so before you go “slip slidin’ away” (made you sing it again!)…be a safe winter driver! Be prepared, slow down, make sure there’s a good buffer between you and the vehicle ahead of you, and wherever you go, be sure to check weather and road conditions before you head out. Nothing can ruin great weekend plans like an accident or fender bender…and of course…never drink and drive!

(Always call ahead to see if events or activities have been canceled or postponed, /rescheduled.)

On Friday…

The Shoshoni’s Ice Fishing Derby at Boysen Reservoir starts this morning and runs through the weekend. Tickets are $10; weigh-in starts at 8:00 a.m. today and runs through Sunday at 12 Noon. Awards will be presented on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. for the five categories of trout, link crappie, walleye, and perch. For more info, call B&K Shoreline Stop at 307-857-0750.

The Friends of the Riverton Library Book Sale is today from 11:00-5:00 p.m up in the Mezzanine…and Lander Library’s Book Nook is happening today from 12:00-4:00 p.m. A great way to support your local libraries! Find a book or two to take home…make some nice warm tea or hot cocoa, get comfy on the couch, and let another reading adventure begin!

Hockey teams from Cheyenne, Sheridan, and Douglas take to the ice at 4:30 today at the Riverton Ice Arena (542 N Smith Avenue) for some WAHA league games. Visit the concession stand; proceeds support the Riverton Ice Hockey Association. Go RiverRats…make ‘em all barnburners!

My bad! I was thumbing through the 10Book and realized that I’ve been forgetting to mention the Shoshoni Farmers’ Market that takes place on Fridays from 5-7:00 p.m. in the Shoshoni Fire Department’s Community Room. Local produce and products and…don’t forget those eggs!

The Riverton Library is hosting a Meet & Greet with sled dog racer William Shade tonight at 5:30 p.m. Shade will be talking about the Pedigree Stage Stop Race; come out and meet one of the sled dogs! (FYI, Stage 2 of the race is next weekend in Lander!) County 10 Photo – 2021 Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race, Lander

Have questions about estate planning? Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery is hosting a Wine & Wealth Workshop with Wind River Reality tonight at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy a glass of wine and learn about how to protect your family, your money, and your legacy. RSVP for this event at windriverrealty.com/wine–and-wealth.

There’s a Town Hall Meeting with Harriet Hageman tonight from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Lander Library (this is the second of three town halls that have been scheduled). Come with your ideas and input for your Wyoming Congresswoman!

In the mood for some awesome theater? You won’t want to miss An Iliad: A Play by Lisa Peterson & Denis O’Hare tonight and Saturday night from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Lander Library. A contemporary retelling of Homer’s classic tale…war, revenge, rage and love! Listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time interview with Amara Fehring and Anne Mason of Communal Pancake. Only two more nights, so get your tickets!

On Saturday…

It’s farmer’s market mania, especially for eggs! The Riverton Saturday Farmers’ Market is at the Fremont County Fairgrounds from 9-11:00 a.m., and the Lander Local Food Market is this afternoon from 1-3:00 p.m. at the VFW on 11 Tweed Lane. (BTW, the Dubois Farmers Markets are on Thursdays at the Headwaters from 2:30-4:30 p.m.)

Bummer! Round 2 of the WORRA Ice Races out at Poison Creek has been canceled (again), due to some permit issues. Now, I wondered exactly how that was going to work, with the ice fishing and motorcycles buzzing around and whatnot. I suppose there are pros and cons to everything; I heard through some locals that fish can actually “sense” sound and vibrations, but that the ice is usually thick enough that it doesn’t really deter them…may actually attract them to the surface out of curiosity. I don’t know, could just be another “fish story”! WORRA posted on their Facebook page that they’ll “persevere and race at some point.”

However…WORRA will be present and co-hosting the Riverton Community Celebration today from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Bunks BBQ, so stop by and have some fun mingling with folks and friends, eat some awesome food, and also “meet and greet” Riverton’s new Mayor Tim Hancock. Co-hosted by the Wind River Visitors Council and Hampton Inn & Suites, and the Riverton Chamber of Commerce.

If you’re in the mood for some indoor games, there’s a Bingo Fundraiser to raise funds for the annual Easter Powwow starting at 3:30 p.m. today at the Fremont Center at the fairgrounds. “Come eat some good food and play some games!” $500 blackout; winner takes all! There will also be a 50/50 Raffle and a Survival Kit raffle. Call (307) 840-0261 for more information or check out their Facebook page @EasterPowwow

If you have some “spare” time (see what I did there?)…it’s the first weekend of the 62nd Annual Handicap Classic at Silver Spur Lanes in Lander. Check out the Lander USBC Facebook page for more information.

Garrett LeBeau & Friends will be at the Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel tonight, as a part of their Winter Concert series. Free show! Dinner and drinks are available for purchase. Visit the Shoshone Rose’s website for more information.

These activities and more are posted on County 10’s event calendar, so take a sneak peek into next week! Remember to share your events, too…click on “Add Event” and sign up on CitySpark. Once you get them posted, share them with your friends on Facebook, Twitter, Indeed, and Pinterest.