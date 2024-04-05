Kevin Hines: Author, storyteller, survivor to be featured at Boys & Girls Club of Riverton’s Breakfast

(Riverton, WY) – The keynote speaker of the Boys & Girls Club of Riverton’s 4th Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast will be Kevin Hines. Kevin will share his story of survival, being one of only 36 people to survive a jump from the Golden Gate Bridge.

Today, Kevin is actively involved in advocacy, sharing his emotional story. Kevin shared that if one person asked him if he was doing ok he would not have jumped, and as all of the people that morning walked by him, no one asked if he was ok so he jumped. Remarkably he survived and has dedicated his life to spreading awareness of mental health and advocacy.

At the event, Curt Galitz will receive recognition as a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Alumni Hall of Fame in front of his local community by Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder. Curt was a Club member at the Boys & Girls Club of Shoshoni. He is a financial advisor for Edward Jones, and was instrumental on the steering committee for the opening of the Boys & Girls Club in Riverton. He has been a great advocate for the Club since its inception.

Ashley Bright, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, said, “Curt is an amazing individual! We are so thankful to have him involved in our organization on such a high level, and proud to see our Club members grow up to be such influential leaders.”

Boys & Girls Club of Riverton is hosting the 4th Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast, honoring Mary Jo and Lorenzo Chouinard. The breakfast will take place on April 30th, 2024, at the Fremont Center at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. Doors will open at 6:15 a.m. Breakfast will be served at 6:30 a.m. with the program beginning promptly at 7:00 a.m. There is no cost to attend but guests are asked to make a meaningful contribution to support the Boys & Girls Club of Riverton’s annual operating budget of $380,000. Reserve your table at bgccw.org/events or by calling (307)235-4079.