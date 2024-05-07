Coroner shares identity of April 14 Lander homicide victim

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Coroner’s Office has shared the public docket today, May 7, for the victim of the April 14 homicide that took place in Lander.

The deceased has been identified as 57-year-old Warren Jorgenson.

The manner of death was listed as a homicide, caused by “blunt traumatic injuries of the head.”

The day following the homicide, the Lander Police Department shared the suspect’s name, Michael Vigil, in a press release.

Since that time Vigil had his initial appearance hearing, and his case is now headed to District Court, with an arraignment set for this Thursday.

County 10 will provide updates on that hearing, which can be viewed here.