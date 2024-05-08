Gardner to wrestle in Minnesota

Isaac Gardner is a familiar sight on the wrestling mat, football field, and the track for the Wind River Cougars. His flowing mane of red hair is hard to miss. Gardner will continue his athletic career in Minnesota after signing a National Letter of Intent to compete for the Minnesota West Technical Community College Bluejays.

Gardner was also recruited by Penn State Brandywine near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania but has a pragmatic outlet on his career goals.

“I didn’t want to go to a four-year college, I didn’t have an academic career in mind, I wanted to go to a trade school,” he said.

Advertisement

Gardner’s choice of trade is a specialized one. He plans to become a journeyman electrician, working high above the ground.

“I like working at heights, the higher the better,” Gardner said. “I’ll get at least the essentials, so people will hire me.”

Minnesota West Technical competes in Division III so there are no athletic scholarships, but Gardner was able to apply for and receive several academic scholarships.

Gardner’s parents are Taylor and Traci Gardner.

Advertisement

He plans to wrestle at 165 pounds, the same weight he wrestled in high school, but will have to drop a few pounds next fall.

“I’d like to thank Coach Hunter, he has really helped me out in wrestling, along with Coach Remacle and Coach Smith,” Gardner said. “My mom and dad too, they really helped me. “