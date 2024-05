(Ethete, WY) – Wyoming Indian schools will now be hosting their Feast and Fair on May 15, after the event had to be rescheduled from the original May 9 date.

The Feast & Fair will feature student projects ranging from everything from art, Indigenous language and robotics, and parents/community members will have the opportunity to celebrate student successes, connect with staff and enjoy some dinner as well.

The celebration will take place from 4-6:30 PM in the Alfred Redman Sr. Gymnasium.

