Ruby riding for the Generals

Wind River senior Aidan Ruby has signed a National Letter of Intent to compete in rodeo for the Sheridan Generals. Ruby comes a from long line of cowboys and has excelled in high school rodeo. He is ready to take it to the next level.

In his freshman year, he will compete in bull riding but plans to rope and be a pickup man.

“I thought I’d wait a couple of years before I went to a college 17 or 18 hours away,” Ruby said.

Ruby was an outstanding wrestler for the Cougars the last four years and an excellent return man for the Wind River football team in his junior and senior years. Grace Neubauer, Aidan Ruby and Faye Hellyer will all compete in JUCO rodeo next fall – h/t Randy Tucker

He plans to major in Ag Business, with an emphasis in welding, then come back and take over the family ranch.

Ruby is the son of Mikey and Jess Ruby.

“I’d like to thank Mom and Dad, Grandpa Mark and Grandma Robyn and Grandma Kathy,” Ruby said. “Every one of them has gotten me and kept me on the rodeo trail.”

Ruby also went on to thank Brensen Bartlett in Cheyenne for helping him.