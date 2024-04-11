Lander Pioneer Museum 2024 Sheep Shearing Day set for April 27

Spring is in the air in the Lander Valley, and a sure sign of that is the Pioneer Museum’s annual Sheep Shearing Day.

This year’s event is Saturday, April 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the grounds of the Lander Museum. h/t Lander Pioneer Museum

Historically, spring in Fremont County has meant gathering up the sheep for their annual haircut. The Lander Pioneer Museum recognizes that heritage with its annual Sheep Shearing Day. There will be shearing demonstrations, wool industry informational booths, weaving and other fiber arts demonstrations, lamb burgers, horseback rides, a sheepwagon to explore, crafts and activities for the kids. The event is free and open to the public.

Advertisement

Sheep Shearing day is the first event in the museum’s 2024 “Kid’s Exploration Series,” sponsored by Bailey Tire and Auto Services. The series is made up of activities and events for young people and families to learn about Lander and Wyoming history.

The sheep industry was a huge part of the county’s economy. Many fortunes were made running sheep in the area. In Lander many of the large houses in town were built by money made from wool and mutton. Many sheep wagons are scattered around town, a relic from the days when families had sheep on the range. “Even today many people raise sheep and they are an important part of our agricultural economy,” said Lander Museum Director Randy Wise. “The museum wants to recognize that heritage in a way that kids will have a fun time learning about.”

Sheep shearing demonstrations will be held on the museum grounds, the Fremont County Fiber Arts Guild will be doing demonstrations of wool crafts in the livery stable, and there will be crafts for kids, and horseback rides. The Fremont County Pioneer Association will be grilling lamb burgers (available for a donation) and hot dogs at the picnic pavilion. The lamb is being donated by the Wyoming Woolgrowers Association. There will be other activities as well. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

The museum is located on the north end of town at 1443 Main Street. For more information, call 307-332-3373, visit the website or on Facebook at Pioneer Museum Lander Wyoming.

Advertisement