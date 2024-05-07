Windy conditions persist for Tuesday

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that we will remain in the deep, anomalous low pressure center from the northern plains, so conditions will continue to be windy for today, May 7, with west/northwest gusts up to 50+ mph.

Lipson added that windy, cloudy conditions will continue tonight.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that similar conditions are expected for the days ahead, but a warming/drying trend is expected by Friday and over the weekend.

High temperatures will be in the 50’s for most today, with Jeffrey City at 46 degrees, and Dubois and the South Pass area in the 30’s.

Lows tonight will be in the 30’s. h/t NWSR