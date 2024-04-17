Dispose of medications properly on Drug Take Back Day, April 27

In the ongoing battle against the opioid epidemic gripping the United States, proactive measures are vital to safeguarding our communities. Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 27th. This event underscores the DEA’s unwavering commitment to public safety and health by encouraging individuals to dispose of unneeded medications responsibly.

The statistics surrounding opioid addiction paint a grim picture of its widespread impact on public health and safety. However, initiatives like National Drug Take Back Day offer a beacon of hope by empowering individuals to take proactive steps in preventing medication misuse and addiction before it begins.

Fremont County Prevention is actively promoting this critical effort, emphasizing the importance of safely disposing of unused medications.

“If you no longer use a medication, proper disposal is key,” states Tauna Groomsmith, Fremont County Prevention Program Director. “There is never a need to hold onto expired or unused medicine, especially prescription drugs.”

While medication disposal locations are available year-round, April 27th serves as a special day to raise awareness and encourage participation in this vital cause.

One such event organized by Hudson Community Heroes will take place at Hudson Town Hall from 10 am to 2 pm on April 27th. Tauna Groomsmith from Fremont County Prevention will be present and providing Deterra Deactivation kits for attendees to take home. Additionally, some kits will be utilized on-site during the event, emphasizing the importance of immediate action in preventing medication misuse.

For those unable to attend the event, permanent medication disposal locations are conveniently located throughout Fremont County. There are numerous options available for safely and easily disposing of unused or expired medications.

By participating in National Drug Take Back Day and utilizing these disposal locations, you can play a crucial role in safeguarding our communities. Together, we can protect our loved ones from the devastating consequences of opioid addiction and contribute to building a healthier, safer future for all.

You can prepare for Take Back Day by doing a little spring cleaning! Check expiration dates on all your medications and clean and organize that medicine cabinet. This is also a good time to talk to your children about the dangers of prescription drugs and let them in on the process. Cleaning the medicine cabinet together is a great conversation starter! Discuss each medication and the dangers of taking something that isn’t prescribed to you.

Join us on April 27th as we take a stand against opioid addiction. Together, we can make a difference!