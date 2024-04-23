CWC presents Metallica Scholars Concert featuring Full Blown Mosey

We’re thrilled to announce that Central Wyoming College has been awarded a prestigious grant from the Metallica Scholars Program. Established by the iconic band Metallica, this program aims to elevate the importance and dignity of trade professions.

Join Us in Celebrating the Trades!

We invite you to join us in celebrating this achievement and honoring the first cohort of Metallica Scholars from our Automotive Technology program. Faculty and students from our various career technical programs (Auto, Welding, Cosmetology, Culinary, and Electrical) will also be present, offering a unique opportunity to connect, network, and celebrate together.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, April 26

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Location: In front of the Intertribal Center

Fun – Far East Foodie Truck – Beer/Wine for purchase provided by Cedar Bar

The event will feature an outdoor concert with Full Blown Mosey.

Your Support Matters!

Your involvement in supporting our trades programs and building a skilled workforce is crucial. Let’s unite with the Metallica Scholars’ initiative to strengthen these programs and support our students. This event showcases our community’s commitment to career technical and trades education.

Spread the word and join us on the 26th!