Neubauer to the next level at Central

Grace Neubauer has big plans for her future in agriculture. Those plans started on Tuesday when she signed a National Letter of Intent to compete for the Lady Rustlers of Central Wyoming College in breakaway roping.

Neubauer will study animal science as the first part of a pre-veterinary curriculum on the path to her goal of becoming a veterinarian. She has worked with G Bar G Veterinary Clinic and plans to concentrate on small animal veterinary work, but plans to work with cattle and horses as well.

“I’m getting a horse ready for college,” Neubauer said.

She was a member of the Wind River FFA and played basketball in her freshman and sophomore years.

She is the daughter of Robin and Scott Neubauer.

She was contacted by Casper College and Dodge City Community College but decided to stay close to home in Central Wyoming. She intends to transfer to the University of Wyoming after completing coursework at CWC and hopefully get a WICHE to veterinary school.

“I’ve worked for a lot of ranches,” Neubauer said. “I’d like to open my own clinic someday.”

