Riverton’s Main Street to host ‘Wedding Walk’ on April 27

(Riverton, WY) Brides-to-be and event planners are invited for a special day on Riverton’s historic Main Street as the Downtowners and several Main Street businesses present a “Wedding Walk” on Saturday, April 27.

The Wedding Walk is for networking and connecting with Fremont County’s businesses and professionals that provide products and services for special events, including caterers, photographers, venues, bakers/cake decorators, florists, DJs, bands, musicians, jewelers, gifts, bridal and formal apparel, officiators, and more.

All event professionals in Fremont County are invited and encouraged to participate. There is a $25 vendor fee; select stores on Main Street will host your table or set up. Click here to sign up as a vendor.

Advertisement

Brides can also register for the Wedding Walk, and take a short survey of what they’re looking for as they plan their special day. Click here to register.

The Wedding Walk will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will begin at Shelle Anderson Photography at 612 East Main Street. At that time, attendees will be given a card and will participate in a poker-run-style event by having their cards stamped when they visit each of the various participating businesses on the route.

There will be an After-Party meet-and-mingle event at 4:00 p.m. at Sweet Surprises, 221A East Main Street. Stamped cards will be then entered into a drawing to win a big basket of goodies filled with items from the participating vendors.

Liberty Pawn/Guthrie Jewelers at 413 East Main Street will also have a raffle drawing for a 14K yellow gold diamond ring. Tickets are $10 each, and can be purchased in the store (need not be present to win).

Advertisement

Sweet Surprises Sweet Surprises 307 Thrift

Weddings, parties, reunions, birthdays, showers, anniversaries, fundraisers…the Wedding Walk is for all who plan any type of event, whether private or public.

The idea for the Wedding Walk came about when a small group of Riverton and Lander wedding professionals got together and were looking for a way to collaborate. Photographer Shelle Anderson and Roxy Dominguez of Blushing Burro Mobile Libations in Lander had met at a wedding event and decided to do something different than a formal wedding fair that would get brides and event planners through the doors of local businesses and talk to local vendors.

“As a photographer, I ask my clients, ‘How far are you in your planning?’ or ask about what they might need,” Anderson said about her own referral network. “We have so many vendors in our downtown, you could almost plan a full wedding. I don’t think a lot of people know that…they go to Casper or Billings but they can get a lot of their items right here. Roxy was very much on board, so we’re like okay, let’s coordinate between Lander and Riverton and try to get some cohesiveness going.”

Advertisement

The Wedding Walk is open to all Fremont County event vendors and professionals, not just Riverton and Lander. Jerry’s Flowers & Things is one of the Wedding Walk’s participating stores. (h/t Carol Harper)

“We have host stores that have been kind enough to offer space that day,” Anderson said. “If you’re a DJ, if you’re a caterer, if you bake cakes…anything events-related, it’s not just weddings…we have graduations coming up, we’ve got prom, family reunions, retirement parties. This is for all types of event planning.”

“We have different ways you can participate,” Dominguez added. “Whether you want to be there showcasing and talking to people and have something live that you want to show, or if you want to do a table with your cards and brochures, you can do that, too.”

Advertisement

If vendors can’t make it to the event, Anderson also said that they can coordinate with her to pick up any materials for the host stores to table or have on display.

For more information, visit the Riverton Downtowners Facebook page, call/text Shelle Anderson at 480-510-5351, or email [email protected].

Visit the Riverton Downtowners Facebook page or website at rivertondowntowners.org.