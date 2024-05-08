Hellyer a Lady Rustler

Wind River senior Faye Hellyer didn’t take the traditional high school route at Pavillion athletically. She was a groundbreaker competing in the Lady Cougars’ fledgling cross-country program and was one of the first girls to wrestle as well. Her third sport, rodeo will continue next fall as she has signed a National Letter of Intent in the sport at Central Wyoming College.

Hellyer plans to major in Ag Business with an eventual emphasis on real estate.

“I want to help ranchers get land and equipment,” Hellyer said.

Hellyer had other offers to compete at the next level, mostly in cross country where she was contacted by schools in Minnesota and Arkansas.

“I found a love of running in cross country,” Hellyer said.

She will compete in barrel racing for the Rustlers but hasn’t ruled out breakaway roping.

“I was in breakaway my sophomore year,” Hellyer said. “I still might rope.”

She is the daughter of Amanda Hellyer.

“I want to thank my mom, she’d helped me everywhere, paid fees, and drove me to rodeos. She made me the rider I am today,” Hellyer said.