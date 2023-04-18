“The Steadfast Six”: Riverton Soroptomists are doing their best for women in Fremont County

(Riverton, WY) With their “A Chocolate Affair” gala fundraiser coming up on Saturday, April 29th, Soroptomists International of Riverton recognizes the supporters and volunteers…six in particular…who have their hands on the wheels behind the scenes and make things happen for the young women of Fremont County.

“We are a very small group of women, and at the core, we have our ‘Steadfast Six’,” said Soroptomists’ Communications Committee Chair Maralyne Middour, naming Susan Bronson, Kay Keen, TeriAnne Moore, Patti Powell and Barbara Stapleton. “These are the six members that move heaven and earth to prioritize and participate in all of the endeavors this small community service club undertakes.”

According to the Soroptimists International website, their mission is to provide women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. “We provide education assistance for women and girls,” Middour said. “We also support domestic violence awareness and prevention, breast cancer awareness, support of Fremont County First Time Moms, etc.”

The first Soroptomists organization was formed in 1921 in Oakland, CA at a time when women were not permitted to join service organizations. Today, Soroptomists have over 25,000 members who are engaged on a global scale, including Soroptomists of the Americas (North America and Latin America countries).

Middour said that the Soroptomists of Riverton has about 22 volunteers, some of whom have served for over 10 years, and they greatly appreciate the help of partnering groups. Funds raised by A Chocolate Affair benefit the recipients of their annual Live Your Dream awards, a program that helps women offset any costs associated with attaining a higher education, such as books, childcare, tuition, and transportation.

“With such a small core group, we rely heavily on other volunteers, and simply couldn’t undertake our major fundraising events without the help of our individual, faithful supporters and helpers,” Middour said, naming the Wind River Auxiliary 3628; Murray Ritland, who will again be the Master of Ceremonies for this year’s fundraiser; Lander author Dr. Marcy Tepper; and Ed Newbold of Fremont County Cornhole “who is doing a special fundraising tournament in advance of our chocolate tasting and competition.”

For more information about the Soroptomists of Riverton and A Chocolate Affair coming up on Saturday, April 29, listen to a special Coffee Time interview as Vince Tropea talks with Middour about both the organization and the fundraiser. The Sorportomists serve all areas of Fremont County and the Wind River Reservation; for updates and how to volunteer and be a part of their organization, call 307-349-4914 or visit their Facebook page at SoroptimistofRiverton.

