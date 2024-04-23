Coffee Time: Nicole Wagon continues her MMIP mission, provides details on May 5 march in Riverton

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Nicole Wagon.

Wagon is the MMIP Wind River Chairperson and co-coordinator for the now annual MMIP March, which is set to take place in Riverton on May 5, the National Day of Awareness for Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW), also known as “Red Day”.

After tragically losing two of her daughters, Jocelyn Watt and Jade Wagon, Wagon has since made it her mission to not only bring awareness to the MMIP cause, but to also make sure people know the names of the people who often become anonymous statistics.

Wagon shares her personal story and provides details on the May 5 march, which you can hear about in full in the Coffee Time interview below, and read more about in the link above.





