    Coffee Time: Get in the mood for warmer days with this weekend’s Garden Expo

    Vince Tropea
    h/t Popo Agie Conservation District website

    (Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Diana Olsen from the Popo Agie Conservation District and University of Wyoming Extension.

    Olsen stopped by once again to chat about this year’s Garden Expo, which will be taking place tomorrow, April 20th, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lander Valley High School
    (350 Baldwin Creek Road.)

    Check out the full Coffee Time interview below for all the details!

