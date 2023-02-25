Coffee Time: Learn more about the Soroptomists of Riverton Chocolate Affair Conrhole Fundraiser, how to become a chocolatier

h/t Soroptimist International of Riverton

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently chatted with Maralyne Middour, Committee Chair for the Soroptimist International of Riverton.

Middour stopped by to talk about the Chocolate Affair event coming up on April 29, for which the Soroptimists are now soliciting chocolatiers.

h/t Soroptimist International of Riverton, Wyoming

To hear more about what the Soroptimists do, how to be a chocolatier, some of the awesome raffle and silent auction items that will be available, and everything else you need to know about the fundraiser, check out the full Coffee Time interview with Middour below.

