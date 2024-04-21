Coffee Time: Dive to ocean depths in the Bathysphere at upcoming Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival event

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Ami Vincent.

Vincent stopped by to talk about the Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival’s recent partnership with the National Book Foundation and their ‘Science + Literature’ program.

As a part of that partnership, Vincent and Bookmarked will be hosting Brad Fox, author of “The Bathysphere Book: Effects of the Luminous Depths” in a conversation with Michael Mejia. (Copies of the book are available at the Lander Library while supplies last!)

The event will take place May 1 at the Lander Valley High School in the auditorium (you can RSVP here), at 7pm.

