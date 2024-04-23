Coffee Time: LVHS grad, poet CooXooEii Black set to speak tonight; tune in for a teaser, more info

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with CooXooEii Black and Lisa McCart.

Lisa is the Native American Liaison for FCSD #1, and she organized a meet and greet with CooXooEii, which will be going on tonight, April 23, from 6:30-8:00 PM at Lander Valley High School.

CooXooEii is an LVHS grad and member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe, and currently teaches at the University of Memphis, where he also got his Master of Fine Arts in creative writing.

CooXooEii will be talking about his Afro-Indigenous roots, the creative writing process, his poetry book ‘The Morning You Saw a Train of Stars Streaking Across the Sky,’ his rapping/basketball origins and much more.

Tune in to the full Coffee Time interview with Black and McCart below for a teaser and all the details!

Be sure to tune in to Today in the 10 and Coffee Time interviews every morning from 7:00 to 9:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

