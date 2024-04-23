More

    Coffee Time: LVHS grad, poet CooXooEii Black set to speak tonight; tune in for a teaser, more info

    Vince Tropea
    Vince Tropea
    Lisa McCart and CooXooEii Black. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

    (Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with CooXooEii Black and Lisa McCart. 

    Lisa is the Native American Liaison for FCSD #1, and she organized a meet and greet with CooXooEii, which will be going on tonight, April 23, from 6:30-8:00 PM at Lander Valley High School.

    CooXooEii is an LVHS grad and member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe, and currently teaches at the University of Memphis, where he also got his Master of Fine Arts in creative writing.

    Advertisement

    CooXooEii will be talking about his Afro-Indigenous roots, the creative writing process, his poetry book ‘The Morning You Saw a Train of Stars Streaking Across the Sky,’ his rapping/basketball origins and much more.

    Tune in to the full Coffee Time interview with Black and McCart below for a teaser and all the details!



    Be sure to tune in to Today in the 10 and Coffee Time interviews every morning from 7:00 to 9:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.