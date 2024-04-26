Get ready for a flavor explosion!

As the temperatures rise and the days grow longer, it’s time to dust off those grills and ignite your culinary creativity! Whether you’re a seasoned grill master or a backyard BBQ enthusiast, we have recipes to elevate your outdoor cooking game and tantalize your taste buds. Plus, don’t forget to join in the sizzling fun of the Porter’s What’s Grillin’ Photo Contest for a chance to win fabulous prizes. Let’s fire up those grills and get cooking!

1. Grilled Watermelon Salad

Who says watermelon is just for snacking? Elevate this summer favorite to a whole new level by grilling it to perfection. Simply slice your watermelon into thick wedges, brush with a bit of olive oil, and grill for a few minutes on each side until lightly charred. Serve with fresh arugula, crumbled feta cheese, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze for a refreshing and unexpected twist on a classic salad.

2. Grilled Pizza

Take pizza night outdoors with this fun and flavorful grilled pizza recipe. Start with store-bought pizza dough or make your own from scratch. Roll out the dough into individual-sized pizzas, then grill on each side until golden brown and slightly charred. Top with your favorite sauce, cheese, and toppings – think grilled veggies, Italian sausage, or even pineapple for a sweet and savory kick. The possibilities are endless!

3. Grilled Portobello Mushroom Burgers

Vegetarians rejoice – these grilled portobello mushroom burgers are sure to satisfy even the heartiest of appetites. Marinate portobello mushroom caps in a mixture of balsamic vinegar, garlic, and herbs, then grill until tender and juicy. Serve on a toasted bun with all the fixings – lettuce, tomato, avocado, and a dollop of tangy aioli. You won’t even miss the meat with these mouthwatering burgers!

4. Grilled Peach Cobbler

End your meal on a sweet note with this irresistible grilled peach cobbler. Halve fresh peaches and remove the pits, then brush with melted butter and sprinkle with cinnamon and brown sugar. Grill cut-side down until caramelized and tender, then serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for the ultimate summer dessert. It’s sweet, it’s smoky, and it’s guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser.

For more fabulous recipes, click here.

Now that your taste buds are tingling with excitement, it’s time to take your grilling game to the next level with the Porter’s What’s Grillin’ Photo Contest! From now until June 18th, share photos of your delicious creations on Facebook using the hashtag #whatsgrillin and tag Porter’s Mountain View Supply for a chance to win fabulous prizes.

Whether you’re grilling up a storm with our unique recipes or putting your own spin on traditional favorites, we want to see what you’ve got!

The first prize is a Weber SmokeFire EX6 (2nd Gen) Wood Fired Pellet Grill!

So fire up those grills, get creative in the kitchen, and join us in celebrating the art of outdoor cooking. The Porter’s What’s Grillin’ Photo Contest awaits – are you ready to show off your skills and take home the title of grill master? Let’s get grilling!

Remember: Natrona County residents can submit photos this year! Tell all your friends!

Weekly Giveaway:

The first person to post a #whatsgrillin photo wins the prize of your choice!

The winner can choose between the following:

2 Boxes of Jealous Devil wood pellets

1 20lb Bag of Jealous Devil Lump charcoal and a Pull Start Firestarter

1 10lb Box of Jealous Devil Briquette charcoal and a pull start Firestarter

1 Flame King LP bottle (no propane)

We’ll let you know if you’re number one and you can pick up your prize at Porter’s in Casper or Riverton!