Live Your Dream award recipients honored Monday

(Riverton, WY) – Soroptimist International of Riverton presented $2,250 to three local women on January 30 as part of the Live Your Dream Education and Training Awards for Women celebration at the Riverton Library.

The first award of $1,000 was given to Riley Zgurich of Lander, the second award of $750 went to Delaney Shoyo of Fort Washakie, and the third award of $500 went to Ashley Simmons of Riverton.

The recipients were honored Monday at a celebration with their families, community members, and Soroptimist International of Riverton members. Unfortunately, Delaney was unable to be in attendance.

Each of these three women have overcome challenges and hardships to get to where they are today, and these funds will go to help them achieve their dreams.

Riley is currently attending Central Wyoming College, pursuing a B.A.S. in marketing for her future and for that of her three young children. Riley Zgurich with her three young children (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

“Riley says some days are very challenging as she wakes early to care for her children before getting herself ready for work,” the program reads. “Riley works for eight or nine hours before she picks up her children, puts dinner on the table for her family and then, when many families are spending quality time together, puts her little ones to bed and finally carves out time for school work.”

Delaney will be re-enrolling at Central Wyoming College this summer to continue her pursuit of a career in education. She is the head of the household, providing for her three young children and her sibling.

“Delaney is driven by integrity, sheer determination and hard work, knowing she will succeed. For Delaney, failure is not an option as she must provide for her small family, with no other relatives to rely upon.”

Ashley is attending Central Wyoming College to receive her A.A. in cosmetology. Ashley is a mother of two, and is pursuing her dream not only for herself but for her family. (L-R) Barbara Stapleton, Ashley Simmons & Kay Keen (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

“While attending Central Wyoming College in Riverton, she’s relying on her close friends to help with caring for her children, which is much appreciated but at the same time very stressful. Juggling school and work means less time for her children than is optimal, but Ashley dreams of the day she can embrace her new career in cosmetology, allowing scheduling flexibility to afford her more time with her growing children.”

Soroptimist International of Riverton is a nonprofit and is able to present these awards annually through fundraisers. These funds were raised at their inaugural Chocolate Affair event, which will be happening again on April 29 at the Fremont Center at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. You can stay up-to-date with SI of Riverton happenings by following their Facebook page here.