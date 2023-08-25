It’s a roundup of weekend events in Fremont County!

Where’s the beef? Well, it seems the whole weekend is gonna be “beefed up” with tons to do in the 10! Community lunches, barbecues and picnics, volunteer opportunities, live music…beef producers are coming from all over the country convening in “Moo-rocco” (Riverton) for the Rendezvous City Beef Roundup…and then there’s also the Wild Game Cookoff going on in Lander.

Of course, we can’t forget about our awesome farmers’ markets! The “Moo-rocco”’s market is from 9:00-11:00 a.m.; the Lander Valley Food Market goes from 9:00-11:30 a.m. and the Lander Local Food Market is from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Looks like there are still some garage sales going on, too!

Hope everyone had a great first day/week of school…mark your calendars, because the weekends are still going strong with things to do, places to go and people to see!

On Friday…

Volunteers of America is hosting a Moral Injury Lunch and Learn today at 11:30 a.m. at the Lander Community Veterans Resource Center on 190 Custer Street. Specialist Fred Grooms will answer questions about PTSD, moral injury, and the effects and differences of both as leading causes of suicide. Learn about their peer-to-peer program and healing strategies. The lunch is free; for more information, visit voanr.org/moral-injury or call the resource center at (307) 330-6634.

Singer/songwriter, guitarist/banjo player Quinlan Valdez appears at the Lander Bar tonight from 8:00-11:00 p.m. Valdez hails from Casper and has hit the road on a “Wyoming Road Trip” playlist tour. For more information about Valdez and his music, visit his website at quinlanvaldezmusic.com.

On Saturday…

Volunteer opportunity in Lander! Help build some beds for kids who don’t have beds of their own. Join Sleep in Heavenly Peace for a Build Day at the Drill Field in Lander City Park from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon. Take a listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time Interview with Dan Frederick about this awesome program!

Another volunteer opportunity! This one’s in Moo-rocco…and it’s a battle against the weeds! Individuals, family and friend teams, church and service organizations are all invited to meet at 9:00 a.m. in the Moo-rocco City Hall parking lot for a Riverton Clean-Up Day. Wear work clothes and gloves; bring water and any yard cleaning tools/equipment. Trash bags will be provided. There will be a pizza lunch afterward in City Park at 1:00 p.m. For more information and updates, visit the StepUpRiverton Facebook group or contact coordinator Cherry Boles at 307-335-7602 or ACE Hardware at 307-856-2447.

Sinks Canyon State Park is holding their “Wings Over Wyoming” Pollinator Program this morning at the Visitor Center from 9:00-11:00 a.m., 3018 Sinks Canyon Road. Learn about native pollinators, make some “seed bombs”, and take home a locally- designed Wyoming Pollinator poster! For more information, contact Angelina Stancampiano at 307-332-3077 or visit the Sinks Canyon State Park Facebook page.

Must not miss Grand Opening of the Rustler Ag and Equine Complex this morning at 10:00 a.m. at Central Wyoming College in Riverton. Come and check out CWC’s Rodeo Ranch Horse Team, livestock judging exhibitions, teaching spaces, and labs in this amazing new 85,000 sq ft facility! Live music, food trucks, and giveaways! All of this kicks off the…

4th Annual Rendezvous City Beef Roundup! Yes, the day is finally here in the city of Moo-rocco, where beef producers from across the nation come for the showcase and compete for the title of Best Beef, not only in Wyoming but the entire American West! There will be a celebrity panel of judges, special speakers and classes on “everything beef”! there’s a VIP dinner from 6:00 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit the Eventbrite page, and for updates, visit their Facebook page.

Over in Lander, there’s another competition of the “wild game” type…the Wyoming Wildlife Federation Wild Game Cook-Off is tonight from 5:00-9:00 p.m. in City Park. Tickets are $15.00 per person (kids 12 and under are frea) nd include the wild game tasting, games and prizes, including a S1 Spotting Scope by Maven Optics! There will also be free beer from Pushroot Brewing company, and Houlihan Narratives Storytelling from| 7:00–8:30 p.m. The winners of the cookoff will be announced at 8:45 p.m. For more info, visit their website at: wyomingwildlife.org/cookoff.

The Jeffrey City Volunteer Fire Department’s Lady’s Auxiliary is holding its Annual Community Picnic tonight at 5:00 p.m. at the Jeffrey City Fire Hall. Meat, hot coffee, and cold tea will be provided. Bring a covered dish or dessert. For more information, visit the Jeffery City FD’s Facebook page.

Want to know more about ice hockey in the 10? There’s a Fremont County Ice Hockey Community BBQ tonight at 5:00 p.m. in Jaycee Park in Moo-rocco (Riverton). Registrations are now open, so come out for a free burger, chips and water…find out more about ice hockey in Fremont County, plus kids will get to play some fun hockey games. For more information, visit their Facebook page, or website at 10hockey.com.

And here’s a fun activity for stargazers…bring the family to the Dubois Museum for the Kids Corner: “A Closer Look at the Night Sky”. They’ll have a telescope set up and you’ll get a glimpse of Wyoming’s amazing night sky! Just $3 per person (advanced registration appreciated). For more information, visit the Dubois Museum’s website or Facebook page for updates.

On Sunday…

Also in Dubois…enjoy a string quartet plus flute for some classical music by Faure, Villa Lobos, and Alexey Rubtsov.as Jackson Hole Chamber Music returns to Dubois this afternoon at 3:00 p.m. This has been a very popular concert series in previous years! Tickets are $20 at the door for general admission; under age 19 or over 65 is $15. Check out this and more upcoming concerts on the Dubois Chamber Music website at duboischambermusic.wrvag.org or their Facebook page.