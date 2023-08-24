Coffee Time: Tune in to find out how you can volunteer for this weekend’s Sleep In Heavenly Peace bed build in Lander

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Dan Frederick

Dan is the Worland, WY Chapter President for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a volunteer organization that builds beds for kids who do not have their own.

Dan and the Worland crew will be in Lander this weekend for a build day, which still needs as many volunteers as possible.

To find out how to volunteer, check out the full Coffee Time interview with dan below!





