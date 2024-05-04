More

    NWSR warns of high winds for Sunday; 60+ mph gusts possible for Red Canyon, South Pass area

    Vince Tropea
    (Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton is advising that a large storm system is set to approach Wyoming this weekend, which will see high winds for much of the area, especially on Sunday.

    South-southwest wind increases by late Sunday morning, and will persist until around sunset, the NWSR warns.

    The strongest winds are likely to be in Sweetwater County and in the Red Canyon/South Pass areas, where there is an 80% chance of 60+ mph gusts.

    As always, be sure to check with WYDOT on up-to-date road conditions.

