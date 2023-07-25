Celebrate our local wildlife & wild places while winning prizes & enjoying wildgame cuisine on August 26th at the Wild Game Cook-off in Lander!

Come celebrate the wildlife and wild places we love in the Lander area with the second annual Wyoming Wildlife Federation Wild Game Cook-Off presented by Maven Optics on August 26, 2023 in the Lander City Park.

This evening event includes a variety of wild game cuisine featured in a friendly competition between local teams, as well as free Lander-brewed beer and stories from guests across the west! It’s also a great opportunity to show off your best wild-game recipes if you are interested in competing at the cook-off as well!

In addition to the incredible wild game food and games for all, the Houlihan Narratives will join the festivities and host live storytelling podcasts. These live stories are true as told by the speakers, their vulnerability offered in exchange for the respectful listening ears of attendees. Each event is recorded, and selected stories can be heard as episodes of our podcast.

Attendees should bring their “A” game for the activities to win great prizes, including a S1 Spotting Scope by Lander’s own, Maven Optics. There will be other great prizes to win like hunting gear, coolers, and more provided by local partners, too!

The Cook-Off begins at 5pm and ends at 9pm. All ages are invited to join the event with adults entry being $15 per person, and kids 12 and under are free. Each ticket includes a token to vote for their favorite dish, free beer from Pushroot Brewing company, and admission to the live storytelling event hosted by the Houlihan Narratives.

We hope you celebrate Wyoming’s wild game species with us with this annual Lander Cook-Off on August 26, 2023!