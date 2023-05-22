Mental Health Monday: Newly formed Lander Community Veterans Resource Center group aims to help Vets in need

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time hosted by Vince Tropea, returned today with guests Michael Tanner, the Executive Director for the newly formed Lander Community Veterans Resource Center, and Lorie Tanner, an administrative assistant and organizer for the group.

Tanner, an Air Force Veteran who also serves as the local and district Chaplain for the American Legion, formed the Lander Community Veterans Resource Center after suffering a massive, debilitating stroke a few years ago.

Despite overwhelming support from the community, Tanner saw firsthand the need for resources and access to information when he was evicted from his residence following the stroke, and knew that he didn’t want other Veterans to end up in the same predicament.

Following strides in his (still ongoing) recovery, Tanner then got the ball rolling on forming the Lander Community Veterans Resource Center.

The main goal of the Center would be to serve as a central location dedicated to hosting a wide range of programs and services provided by organizations and government agencies, for the purpose of improving the health, welfare, well being and quality of life for veterans, military members, and their families and caregivers in the Lander community and surrounding area.

The Lander Veterans Center would establish, maintain and operate a drug and alcohol free venue which would provide our military Veteran community with access to free, onsite activities, resources, programs and services offered by the Center, or through collaborative partnerships with federal, state and local agencies and organizations.

The Center will eventually provide access to an office and dedicated, secure storage space to its community and agency partners, provide information and assistance in making appointments or referrals to the appropriate federal, state or local agency and/or other established community organization which is best able to address the individual situation and needs of non-Veteran members of the community.

To learn more about Lander Community Veterans Resource Center, which will be recognized at the National Museum of Military Vehicles free Veterans Service Fair on May 27, check out the full Mental Health Monday interview with the Tanners below.





The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

Be sure to check out Mental Health Monday on Coffee Time every Monday, and tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 7:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

If you would like to be a guest on Mental Health Monday, please reach out to [email protected]

