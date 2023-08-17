Activate10: Sleep In Heavenly Peace bed builders in need of volunteers for August 26 build day

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Lander, WY) – Sleep In Heavenly Peace, a volunteer organization that builds beds for kids who do not have their own, will be hosting a build day on Saturday, August 26 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM, at Drill Field in Lander City Park.

Right now the group is in “desperate need” of volunteers for the build day, and you can sign up here to volunteer under the Worland, WY chapter.

No previous woodworking experience or tools are needed to help build a bed, according to chapter president Dan Frederick. Volunteers will be trained and tools will be provided.

Click here to view a 2021 build day in action!