Get ready for Cinco de Mayo with County 10’s 2nd Annual Best Margarita in the 10 Contest!

As Cinco de Mayo approaches, we’re gearing up for a fiesta of flavors with the launch of our 2nd Annual Best Margarita in the 10 Contest! Last year’s success saw nearly 1,200 votes, crowning Bunk’s BBQ as the reigning champion of margarita mastery.

Starting May 5th at 8 am, the margarita voting begins! But fear not, you have until May 20th to sip, savor, and sample your way through the tantalizing entries from our local bartenders. With a sneak peek at margaritas to try, this year’s competition promises even more excitement and flavor exploration.

Stay tuned to our Contest Page as new margaritas are added throughout the contest, offering fresh tastes and inspirations to tickle your taste buds. Plus, here’s the twist – you can vote as many times as you’d like, once per hour! So, gather your friends, mark your calendars, and join us in celebrating the spirit of Cinco de Mayo with a refreshing twist.

Let the margarita marathon begin! 🎉🍹✨

Please remember to drink responsibly and always plan for a safe ride home.

This year’s Best Margarita in the 10 is sponsored by Tequila Comisario.