    #HappeningNow: The ‘Adult Wreck Center’ is celebrating its grand opening today, May 4

    Vince Tropea
    Adult Wreck Center grand opening. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

    (Riverton, WY) – Riverton’s newest bar, the Adult Wreck Center is currently celebrating its grand opening today, May 4, and the community is invited to come partake in drinks, food and games.

    Barbeque and sides will be served until about 3:00 PM, with cornhole, golf darts and games going on until a raffle drawing later this evening, around 7:00 PM.

    Patio party at the Adult Wreck Center. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

    The Adult Wreck Center is located at 514 N Federal Blvd. Be on the lookout for an upcoming #RivertonBiz feature from County 10 with more photos and info about the owners and operators of the new spot, and until then stop on by and check the place out!

