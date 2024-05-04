Lander homicide suspect to be arraigned on May 9

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Lander, WY) – The arraignment hearing for 39-year-old homicide suspect Michael Ray Vigil has been set for May 9, after his scheduled April 24 preliminary hearing was waived and the case was officially bound for District Court.

The hearing is set to take place before the Honorable Judge Jason Conder.

Vigil was charged with 2nd degree murder in relation to the April 14 homicide in Lander, where Vigil reportedly beat the victim to death with a metal bar after alleged sexual advances.

Vigil reportedly called law enforcement the morning after the assault when he realized the victim was dead, and went on to detail the events that led to the assault and subsequent death.

The resulting preliminary hearing was waived and an order for arraignment was filed on May 1, where the hearing was set for May 9.

A “confidential pleading” document from the Lander Circuit Court was also filed on April 30, but that document was sealed and not available for public viewing.

County 10 will provide updates on the case as they become available, which can be viewed here.