Jackson Hole Chamber Music returns to Dubois this weekend

Great news for classical music lovers! The extraordinary virtuosity of the Jackson Hole Chamber Music (JHCM) string quartet returns to Dubois again on Sunday, August 27, for its third annual performance in the Dubois Chamber Music series. The concert in Dubois launches JHCM’s 2023 season with music by Ravel, Villa Lobos, and young Russian-born composer Andrey Rubtsov. The Rubtsov Divertimento features a flute in addition to the string quartet.

Concerts in the previous two years have won resounding acclaim in surveys of the audience taken at intermission.

The performance will take place at Dennison Lodge (909 W. Ramshorn in Dubois), adjacent to the Dubois Museum and the National Bighorn Sheep Center. General admission tickets are $20 and $15 for people under age 19 and over age 65. Tickets are available at the Headwaters Center, Wilderness Flowers, and Wyoming Mercantile in Dubois and Fremont Music in Lander.

The 2023 Dubois Chamber Music season will continue next month with a performance by the Helios Piano Trio.

Further information is available on Facebook or at www.duboischambermusic.wrvag.org.

The concert series is supported in part by a grant from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, a program of the Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources, as well as by funding from the Opportunity Shop and the Never Sweat Recreation Board.