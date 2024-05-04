It’s high school graduation season in the 10!

(Fremont County, WY) – It’s that time of year again, and this month our high school graduates will be celebrated at various ceremonies across the county for the 2023/24 school year.

Below are the times and dates of each high school graduation ceremony. The locations will be either in the gyms or football fields at the schools, depending on weather.

FCSD #1 (Lander) – Lander Valley High School: 5/19, 1:00 PM; Pathfinder High School: 5/17, 6:00 PM

FCSD #2 (Dubois) – 5/25, 2:00 PM

FCSD #6 (Wind River) – 5/24, 4:00 PM

FCSD #14 (Wyoming Indian) – 5/19, 2:00 PM

FCSD #21 (Fort Washakie) – 5/19, (The Graduation Parade starts at 10:00 AM at the Frank B. Wise Center, and continues to the high school, where the Graduation Ceremony will start around 11:00 AM)

FCSD #24 (Shoshoni) – 5/19, 2:00 PM

FCSD #25 (Riverton) – 5/19, 12:00 PM

FCSD #38 (Arapahoe Charter) – 5/18, 4:00 PM

St. Stephens – 5/24, 4:00 PM

Congratulations, graduates; we look forward to seeing those big smiles at all of the ceremonies!

