More

    ‘Dramatic warm-up’ in the 10 for Saturday to be short lived; showers, colder temperatures return Sunday

    Vince Tropea
    Vince Tropea
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that we will have a short lived ridge of high pressure in our area today, May 4, that will result in sunny skies and a “dramatic warm-up.”

    Lipson added that this warm-up won’t last long because a low pressure system is approaching the Rocky Mountains later today, which will lead to increasing clouds tonight and scattered showers starting tomorrow, with accompanying high winds.

    The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that winds may become breezy in parts of northern and southern Wyoming this afternoon as well.

    Advertisement

    High temperatures will be in the 50’s and 60’s for most today, with Shoshoni up at 71 degrees.

    Lows tonight will be in the 30’s/lower 40’s.

    h/t NWSR

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.