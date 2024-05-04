‘Dramatic warm-up’ in the 10 for Saturday to be short lived; showers, colder temperatures return Sunday

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that we will have a short lived ridge of high pressure in our area today, May 4, that will result in sunny skies and a “dramatic warm-up.”

Lipson added that this warm-up won’t last long because a low pressure system is approaching the Rocky Mountains later today, which will lead to increasing clouds tonight and scattered showers starting tomorrow, with accompanying high winds.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that winds may become breezy in parts of northern and southern Wyoming this afternoon as well.

High temperatures will be in the 50’s and 60’s for most today, with Shoshoni up at 71 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 30’s/lower 40’s. h/t NWSR