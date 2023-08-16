Proclamation signed to rename Riverton “Moo-rocco” for Rendezvous City Beef Roundup on August 26

(Riverton, WY) At last night’s city council meeting, Riverton Mayor Tim Hancock read and issued a proclamation renaming Riverton “Moo-Rocco” for the day of the Rendezvous City Beef Roundup on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Mayor Hancock called the Beef Roundup “an opportunity for producers, consumers, and other people to come to Riverton and to share a love of beef by eating it together, and by getting a chance to talk to each other and get to meet producers and see some of what they produce in terms of beef.”

Tyler McCann, the event organizer of the Rendezvous City Beef Roundup, had approached Mayor Hancock in January with the idea of renaming Riverton for a day and had started the process with a “Rename Riverton” competition through County 10’s 97.5 KDLY radio and The Rendezvous City Beef Roundup Committee. The top five name ideas were put before the committee, then put out again to the Riverton community for the final vote, with “Moo-Rocco” as the winning name.

“I think he [McCann] took that conversation to be blanket approval for this,” said Mayor Hancock. “I am going to say that we’re not going to be changing the design of our seal or anything like that…although you are welcome if you have some fun ideas for a new city seal, I’d love to see it…but I think we’re happy with what we have.”

The Mayor then read the entire proclamation to the Council and attendees.

McCann said that the Beef Roundup had ten producers in their first year and they were all from Wyoming. “We got national attention on social media for having done this, and we had a lot of producers call us from other states and say that they would like to be part of the competition,” he said.

“When you look at other industries like wine, tastings, or cheese…they all have an event where there’s a culmination to crown the best in their industry,” McCann continued. “Beef does not have that until now, and so this year, we have 28 entries from 14 different states and 10 from here in Wyoming.”

For more information about the Rendezvous City Beef Roundup, visit RendezvousCityBeefRoundup.com or their Facebook page for updates.