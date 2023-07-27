Rustler Ag and Equine Complex Grand Opening

Sponsored by Central Wyoming College
CWC President Brad Tyndall addresses tour attendees (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

Central Wyoming College cordially invites you to our Rustler Ag & Equine Complex Grand Opening!

Saturday, August 26, 2023, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

  • See all we have to offer in our new 85,000 sq ft complex!
  • Come check out CWC’s Rodeo, Ranch Horse Team, and livestock judging exhibitions. Explore teaching spaces and labs with faculty and student guides.
  • Special chance to add your brand to artwork for the building.
  • Live music, food trucks, giveaways, and more!

Grand Opening to be followed by the 4th Annual Rendezvous City Beef Round-Up.

Questions/more info: 307-855-2000 or www.cwc.edu/ruslr 

