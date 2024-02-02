Comedy, music, art, a carnival, a town hall meeting, and more…all happening this weekend in the 10!

Well, the forecast is calling for some light snow this weekend, but that shouldn’t deter folks from getting out and about for a lot of fun events happening indoors! For those in denial of an early spring…Boysen Lake opened its ice rink. But what I really want to know is…did Lander Lil see her shadow? Hmmmm.

That’s the great thing about the folks of Fremont County…we have a pretty good sense of humor about most things, including our Wyoming winters! So we still go on strong with our activities, events, and fundraisers… because Spring will show up when she does, and we know we’ll have a whole lot of beauty and green to look forward to!

Before you head out for yet another awesome weekend of fun and festivities, always call ahead of time to see if any events have been canceled or postponed (most have Facebook pages where you can see any updates). Bundle up and drive safe, but most of all…have fun!

On Friday….

Here’s some indoor fun to be had! The St. Margaret’s School Carnival is tonight from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Games, food, an obstacle course, food, a cake walk, a bounce house, and slides…lots of fun for the fam! You can get pre-sale discounted wristbands today at the school office for $20; they’ll also be available at the door for $25. Extra game tickets are just $1 each. For more information, call 307-856-5922 or visit the St. Margaret’s School Facebook page.

Hear ye, hear ye! If you’re in the Midvale, Pavillion, Missouri Valley neck o’ the woods, there’s a Legislative Town Hall Meeting tonight from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Midvale Fire Department, 1554 Missouri Valley Road. The planned panel includes Senator Tim Salazar, Representative Pepper Ottman, Pavillion Mayor Matt Pattison, Shoshoni Mayor Joel Highsmith, and other local officials…they’re ready to listen to your questions, issues and concerns!

There might still be room left for Riverton’s Paint & Create “Gnomes” from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Riverton Elks Lodge on Main. Sign up on their website, and find out more information on their Facebook page. (FYI, the Elks just posted their February calendar on their Facebook page.)

Literary Rug is having an Open Mic at Bar 223 from 6:00-8:00 p.m., hosted by the Lincoln Street Bakery, 223 Lincoln Street in Lander. Sign-ups start at 5:30 pm (only 10 spots total!) A guitar and keyboard are available for use (but you can also bring your own gear and plug in). More info on the Literery Rug’s Facebook page.

On Saturday…

The Riverton Saturday Farmers Market is open from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the Little Wind Building, Fremont County Fairgrounds. Swing by and see all the great stuff they have, plus maybe buy a snack or two (or five). And while you’re there at the fairgrounds…

FFA and 4-H members will be participating in today’s Beef Tagging event at the Riverton Livestock Auction from 10:00-11:00 a.m….and wow, do those auctions go fast, you wouldn’t even think it was an hour! For mooooore information, call 307-856-6611 or visit the Fremont County Fairgrounds Facebook page.

Tonight is a reception for the CWC Art Department’s “‘Frosted’ Exhibit” that runs through February 14. Tonight’s event will run from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center gallery and will showcase “a delightful evening filled with art, culture, and camaraderie.” For more information, visit the CWC Facebook page. See you there!

Got a case of the winter blues? Laughter is the best medicine…come out for some chuckles and guffaws at the Winter-Blues Bustin’ Comedy at the Lander Community Center, 950 Buena Vista Drive. Enjoy some good, clean comedy featuring comedian Brent Reed. Tickets are $15; doors open at 5:30, a “mix and mingle” cash bar starts at 6:00 p.m. Show begins at 7:00 p.m. This is a fundraiser for Hudson Community Heroes. For more info, visit the Town of Hudson’s Facebook page.

Another great time for a great cause in Riverton! The doors open at 6:30 p.m. tonight for the Riverton Rescue Mission Bingo Night at St. Margaret’s. It’s $25 for 10 cards, prizes for each game! Get some delicious chili for $5 a bowl! For more information, visit the Riverton Rescue Mission’s website or Facebook page (where you can see all of the awesome prizes that have been donated!).

On Sunday…

Riverton Church of Christ is having their annual Chili Cook-Off after its church services at 12:00 Noon, 39 Gas Hills Road. First and second place prizes for the best chili or dessert! For more info, visit their Facebook page.

Here’s a real treat you won’t want to miss! The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra will be at Lander Valley High School today, with Justin Bartels performing Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto, a student composer/performer from the University of Wyoming, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6. What a lineup! The concert begins at 2:00 p.m.; come early and listen to the sounds of the Lander Valley Pipe Band! Get your tickets today! Tickets are $25 for adults, $5 for students. Purchase online early (so you don’t have to wait in line). Check out the Lander Performing Arts website or Facebook page for more information.

Don’t see your event mentioned in the weekender? Add your events, activities, meetings, classes, seminars, workshops, fundraisers, etc. to the County 10 event calendar! Just click on “Add Event”, sign up on CitySpark, and enter your information. You can even upload an event flyer or poster…and these posts are shareable on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest!