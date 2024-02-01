Lander Lil looks ready to make her 2024 ‘Groundhog Day’ prediction…

(Lander, WY) – Last year Lander Lil, Lander and Fremont County’s answer to Punxsutawney Phil, made her annual prediction for six more weeks of winter (or “months” in Wyoming speak), after poking her head out of two feet of snow.

This year the famed prairie dog, who has been providing her meteorological expertise since Lander’s Centennial in 1984 according to town lore, definitely looks like she’s ready for spring as we approach Groundhog Day 2024… Someone should tell Lander Lil that it might be a little too early to be busting out her spring clothes… h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

While Lil may be jumping the gun a bit since we all know how fickle Wyoming winters can be, she does have some good advice for this and every Prairie Dog Groundhog Day, and says to avoid “I Got You Babe” by Sonny and Cher as well as anyone by the name of Needlenose Ned…

