(Fremont County, WY) – “Temperatures still above average today but expect a slight cooldown over the weekend as light snow pushes in from the west today before pushing over the Divide to the east Saturday,” according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

Highs today range from 49 degrees in Dubois to 38 degrees in South Pass City. Check out the graphic below for today’s highs in your area, and the expected snowfall through Sunday. h/t NWSR